With just over two months until Record Store Day 2023, the full list of exclusive releases coming to independent UK record shops as part of the Day has been revealed, including Taylor Swift and more.

This year marks the 16th year of Record Store Day, which aims to "celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store". The day brings together fans, artists, and thousands of independent record stores around the world.

Taylor Swift will release folklore: the long pond studio sessions as a Record Store Day exclusive 2-disc grey 12" LP. Folklore, released on July 24 2020 was the eighth studio album by the American.

The 1975 have also been announced as Record Store Day 2023 ambassadors. The band, fronted by Matty Healy were formed over 20 years ago in 2002 and are currently on tour, which is set to visit the likes of Asia later this year.

Also joining the list of releases this year is former record store employee Baby Queen, who will be putting out her track Colours Of You, taken from the soundtrack of Netflix series Heartstopper.

"I’m so excited to have a Record Store Day release this year," she said.Three years ago, I was working on RSD behind the counter at Rough Trade East - a record store that quite literally saved my life.

"Vinyl is so special to me and record stores are the most magical places on earth - places where music and art are appreciated as they were intended to be appreciated."

Record Store Day 2023 big releases

Taylor Swift - folklore: the long pond studio sessions

Madonna - American Life Mix Show Mix

Loyle Carner - Yesterday’s Gone

Baby Queen - Colours Of You

Bastille - Bastille: MTV Unplugged

Billy Joel - Live at the Great American Music Hall

Black Sabbath - Never Say Die!

Dermot Kennedy - Sonder (Exclusive Pic Disc)

Duran Duran - Carnival Rio!

Ellie Goulding - Halcyon Nights

Elton John - Don’t Shoot Me I’m Only The Piano Player

Happy Mondays - Balearic Beats

Jamiroquai - Live at Maida Vale

Kasabian - Rocket Fuel

