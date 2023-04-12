Strictly Come Dancing’s ‘It Takes Two’ presenter Rylan is to step down from the BBC show, the presenter has revealed in a heartfelt statement. Rylan has hosted the behind-the-scenes spin-off show for the past four years.

In a statement on Twitter, Rylan said: “After four fantastic years it’s time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two. I’ve had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can’t thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me. Thank you Strictly, you will always have my heart… and dancing feet.”

Most Popular

Rylan first hosted the show alongside presenter Zoe Ball and later with Strictly pro-turned-presenter Janette Manrara. Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted says: “On behalf of BBC Two, BBC Daytime, and Strictly fans everywhere, I want to thank Rylan for entertaining audiences so brilliantly for the past four years on Strictly It Takes Two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Rylan’s infectious personality, his stand out sass and his genuine love for all the glitz and glamour of the ballroom, has been a big part of It Takes Two’s continued success. Rylan will always be part of the Strictly family of course, but I know he ‘ll be hugely missed by all the Strictly It Takes Two viewers, Janette and everyone else who works on the show.”

Eve Winstanley Executive Producer Strictly It Takes Two says: “It has been so much fun working with Rylan. Myself and the It Takes Two team will miss his boundless energy and love for entertaining viewers. We’d like to thank him for being a huge sparkling part of the Strictly family for the last 4 years.”