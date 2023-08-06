Mourners have been invited to say their final goodbye’s to the Irish singer

Sinead O’Connors funeral is to be held on Tuesday (August 5) and mourners have been invited to say their “last goodbye” as they line Co Wicklow seafront where she used to live. The cortege will travel along the seafront in Bray, from the Harbour Bar to the other end of the Strand Road, before continuing on to a private burial.

The cortege will pass O’Connors former home on Strand Road, Montebello, where people have been leaving flowers and tributes since her death. The Irish Grammy-singer died aged 56 after being found unresponsive by police at her London home on July 26.

A statement issued on behalf of her family encouraged people living in Bray to line the streets to pay their farewells.

The statement reads “With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place.”

“The Gardai have asked that people gather, if they would like to say a last goodbye to the singer, from 10.30am on Tuesday along the Bray seafront.”

The announcement of her death sparked thousands of tributes from fans and celebrities across the world, including Bob Geldof and Annie Lennox. According to The Independent,after O’Connors death, her management company, 67 Management, revealed she had been finishing a new album, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering “opportunities” around a movie of her book.

