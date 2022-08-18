The drama follows the early months of Boris Johnson as Prime Minister

A teaser trailer for the eagerly anticipated drama ‘This England’ has been released by Sky.

Along with the trailer, a release date for the six part drama has also been announced.

This England is based on Boris Johnson’s (played by Academy Award winning actor Kenneth Branagh) first few months as Prime Minister and also follows the impact of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The show is produced by Michael Winterbottom’s Revolution Films and Richard Brown’s Passenger.

Here’s what we know about the drama, including what it is based on, when it will be released and where it will be available to watch.

When will This England be released?

The new drama will launch on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW on 21 September, 2022.

What is This England about?

A spokesperson for Sky said: “The drama takes us inside the halls of power, as Johnson (Branagh) grapples with Covid-19, Brexit, and a controversial personal and political life.

“The events in government are interwoven with stories from around the country, from the experts and scientists racing against time to understand the virus; the doctors, nurses and care-home workers on the frontline working tirelessly and heroically to contain and overcome it; and ordinary people whose lives were thrown into turmoil.”

