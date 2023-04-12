The Soccer Aid match is taking place at Manchester United’s Old Trafford staduim on June 11, 2023

In less than two months, a batch of celebrities will join forces on a football field to raise huge amounts of money for Soccer Aid. Founded by pop star Robbie Williams in 2006, the highly anticipated charity event aims to raise money for Unicef.

The friendly head-to-head match - set to be broadcast on ITV on June 11 - sees football legends and entertainment icons split in two teams, with England taking on the Soccer Aid World XI FC. The well-known faces will be cheered on by passionate fans at Manchester United’s iconic Old Trafford Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In last year’s match, England lost out to World XI on penalties at the London stadium. An estimated £15 million was raised for the worthy cause.

Most Popular

To become part of the crowd at the game, members of the public will need to book tickets through the socceraid.org.uk . Tickets are currently on sale, with prices starting from just £10 for children and £20 for adults.

This year, a number of celebrities are donning their football gear including Lioness star and I’m A Celebrity winner Jill Scott, who is back on the pitch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The full line-up of Soccer Aid celebrities:

TV presenter Paddy McGuiness

Singer Tom Grennan

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olympian Mo Farah

Comedian Alex Brooker

Former footballer Gary Neville

Advertisement

Advertisement

Comedian Lee Mack

Entrepreneur Steven Bartlett

Olympain Usain Bolt

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure

Advertisement

Advertisement

Football manager Emma Hayes

DJ Joel Corry

English coach Jack Wilshere

Rapper Bugzy Malone

Advertisement

Advertisement

Journalist Karen Carney