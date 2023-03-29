Spotify has launched ‘Niche Mixes’, a new feature that generates users’ own personalised playlists in a unique way.

Popular music streaming platform Spotify has launched a new feature called ‘Niche Mixes’ , which builds on the existing Spotify Mixes playlist feature to give users even more control over their listening experience.

The new Niche Mixes, Spotify said, are curated playlists that feature both songs users are already familiar with and those it has recommended into specific categories in a ‘playful way’ that is unique to the user - from almost anything they can think of.

According to The Verge, users can manually search for something specific by slapping “activities, vibes, or aesthetics” next to the word “mix” and see what comes up - such as “Baking Mix” or “Angry Teenager Mix”. However, it doesn’t generate a playlist to your specific term, but there’s a lot of variety to choose from.

Examples given by Spotify include the Feel Good Morning Mix, which is full of upbeat music, and the ‘80s Running Mix, which provides a throwback soundtrack for your workout. Additional mixes include the Driving Singalong Mix for customised in-car karaoke and the new Night Time Mix for music to "wind down and relax" to.

Announcing the new feature on its blog, Spotify said : “No matter the moment or occasion, you’ll receive a personalised Mix rooted in familiarity, combining music from artists, genres, and decades you already know and love with songs we think you’ll enjoy that match the moment. And to keep things interesting, each Mix will update daily so you can always find your next favourite vibe.”

How to get your own Niche Mixes on Spotify

To access your Niche Mixes, go to the Made For You hub within the Search tab to find five to 10 Mixes recommended to you. If you’re looking to get super specific, search for an activity, vibe, or aesthetic that describes the moment you’re in, and then add the word “mix” at the end.