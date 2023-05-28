Register
Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 28th May 2023, 10:45 BST

Tributes have poured in for health and science editor for ITV News, Emily Morgan, who has died aged 45 following a battle with lung cancer. She spent more than two decades working for the broadcaster.

ITV said that the mother-of-two, who led the coronavirus coverage for ITV, was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, and died surrounded by her family on Friday (May 26).

And now tributes have poured in for the journalist. David Wooding, the Sunday Express editor said: “Devastated to learn of the untimely death of ITV News editor Emily Morgan at the tragically young age of 45.

    “For several years we worked in the same room at the House of Commons as political correspondents. Emily was a kind, hard-working and fun journalist to be around.”

    A tribute was also left by her former employer. "We are devastated at the passing of our remarkable colleague Emily Morgan," ITN posted on Twitter. “Emily was a hugely talented journalist and a much-loved friend and mentor to so many here. She will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Emily’s family."

    ITV news editor Andrew Dagnell said: "Emily was an exceptional journalist, a devoted mother and wife, and a true trailblazer in our field. Her friendship, her professionalism and her enormous contribution to our industry and to the public conversation will not be forgotten."

    Health Secretary, Steve Barclay, tweeted: "Her exemplary reporting throughout the Covid pandemic was a vital public service - helping to keep people safe."

