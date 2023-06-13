Two children have been named by police following a suspected double murder

Police have named the two children who died on Monday (June 12) after they were found unresponsive with significant injuries inside a home on Flax Street, Stoke-on-Trent. Ethan John, 11, and Elizabeth John, 7 both died at the scene and a 49-year old woman who was arrested on the suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

In an emotional tribute, Ethan and Elizabeth’s schools have paid tribute to them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ethan’s school said: “Ethan was a wonderful member of our school community. He had impeccable manners and an infectious smile. He will be hugely missed by the staff and pupils alike and will forever be part of our hearts.”

Most Popular

In a tribute to Elizabeth, her school said: “Elizabeth was a kind, caring and friendly member of our school family. She was a ray of sunshine who always had a smile on her face. She was everyone’s friend - she was both bright and popular. The loss of Elizabeth is truly devastating for us all and her absence will leave a huge hole within our school community.”

Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan said: “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and suffering felt by the family and friends of these two children at this time.

“Specially-trained officers are continuing to support those closest to the children whilst we find out more about what happened yesterday afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’d like to thank those who have already come forward with information and to the local community who have been respecting the cordon in place on Flax Street.

(Elizabeth John (left) and Ethan John (right)

“We are solely focussed on finding out what happened to these two children and supporting those affected by this deeply traumatic incident.”

Anyone with any information which could help with their investigation are asked to get in touch as soon as possible.

Police say they are particularly interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage from the area of Flax Street and Campbell Road between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on June 12, or those who were in the area at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement