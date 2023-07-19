Registration is now open for Strictly Come Dancing fans to apply for tickets to Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers pre-record show and the launch show

Strictly Come Dancing fans can now apply to get tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers pre-record show and the launch show ahead of the 21st season, which will air later this year.

Last year was a landmark series for the popular BBC One dancing show, which celebrated its 20th season. Presenter Hamza Yassin won the show alongside professional partner Jowita Przystal, beating out the likes of Molly Rainford, Fleur East and Helen Skelton.

Registration is now once again open, allowing fans the opportunity to witness the studio experience and watch the Strictly pros in action ahead of the upcoming series, which is rumoured to have a star-studded cast. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers pre-record show?

The Strictly professional dancers pre-record is being held across four days in late August. Those dates are Thursday August 24, Friday August 25, Tuesday August 29 and Wednesday, 30 August.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing launch show?

Strictly Come Dancing returning to our screens is a sign summer has ended, and usually takes place in early September. This year is no different, with the launch show on Wednesday September 6 at Elstree Studios.

How to get tickets to the Strictly Come Dancing pre-record show

You can apply for tickets for the Professional Dancers Pre-Records at any time until 10pm on Tuesday August 1 on the BBC website . You can also pick a date and venue. You can apply for a maximum of one pair of tickets per recording.

It is also stressed that you should only apply if you intend to be the named ticket holder. If successful please note that tickets are non-transferable. They cannot be transferred to another date or a person who is not named on the ticket.

How to get tickets for the Strictly Come Dancing launch show