Neil and Chyna are expecting their first child together

Strictly’s Neil Jones and Love Island’s Chyna Mills have announced that they are engaged and are expecting their first child together. Neil is a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing whilst Chyna was a contestant on Love Island’s 2022 series.

The couple, who appear completely smitten, shared the exciting news about their relationship in an interview with Hello magazine . Neil has said that he planned to propose to Chyna before he’d found out about her pregnancy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Neil and Chyna also revealed that she is due to give birth in autumn. “After the baby news, we were on cloud nine – and now this,” the Love Island star said of the engagement. “It still doesn’t feel real.”

Most Popular

Neil added: “I’d already planned to ask Chyna to marry me before we knew she was pregnant. Then we found out and I was like: ‘Oh, this is brilliant, everything is coming together’.””

“At first, I thought he was joking because we play jokes on each other all the time,” Chyna recalled. “Then Neil was like: ‘Chyna, so is it a yes or no?’ – because a few minutes had passed and he was still on one knee. I was like: ‘Yeah!’”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, in August, the couple were pictured holding hands during their romantic trip to Paris, leading some fans to speculate that they were secretly dating. The pair later went public with their relationship.

Neil was previously married to Katya Jones from 2013 to 2019. After his divorce, he dated Colombian dancer Luisa Eusse from August 2020. However, after only four months together, the couple decided to split in December 2020.

The couple have revealed they are engaged and expecting their first child together (Photo: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement