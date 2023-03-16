Tesco Pay at Pump customers have taken to social media to warn others about £120 automatic charge for fuel

Tesco fans have been left fuming after being temporarily overcharged for fuel when filling up at Tesco’s all over the UK. People have taken to social media to warn others of what occurs at the UK’s largest supermarket.

The overpayments only occur when choosing the pay at pump option, with many customers now opting to pay the cashier to avoid it, which could take people into their overdrafts.

When you choose to pay at the pump, £120 pounds can be taken out of your bank account, with the remaining difference being put back into your bank account within a day or two, but customers are still angry.

One customer took to Twitter to say: “Anyone else seen this? Displayed INSIDE the kiosk on Tesco petrol station, so not much use to the intended audience who pay at the pump!

Definitely won’t be buying any more fuel on Pay at Pump from Tesco until this piece of nonsense is rescinded.”

The note referred to reads: “Please note, paying at pump will automatically charge £120, then refund the difference back to your account from your fuel total.

“E.g. £10 fuel dispensed results in a £120 charge with £110 deposited back into your account within 24-48 hours depending on your bank.”

A single mum was left ‘panicking’ about how she’s going to pay for certain bills including food and electricity after £120 came out of her account when she filled up with £10 of petrol - sparking a response from Tesco.

In a tweet, Tesco said: “For more information please look at the Visa and Mastercard websites depending on what kind of card you have,” and gave a link to the Mastercard website .”

On the Mastercard website, they say: “The way you pay for your fuel at an automated fuel pump in the UK is changing. Your card issuer/bank will temporarily reserve up to £120 of your available balance while you fill up.

