The top 25 football clichés – according to Liverpool locals
Liverpudlians have revealed their favourite footballing cliché - “a game of two halves”.
A study of 2,000 UK adults, with those residing in Liverpool among those polled, found locals also like "there are no easy games at this level" and “No one is bigger than the club”, with “he's good, but can he do it on a cold, wet Tuesday night in Stoke?”, “play a blinder”, and “this game needs a goal” also popular in the city.
The research by 888 casino found most locals (67 per cent) like hearing these stock phrases with 76 per cent admitting they find them funny. Although 23 per cent don’t find them amusing in the slightest, 44 per cent believe they’re overused on telly and radio.
Regardless, Liverpudlians say an average of three such football phrases a day (2.55) – and have no problem saying “they gave it 110 per cent”, “the table doesn’t lie”, and “their name is on the cup.”
Other favourite phrases among Liverpudlians include “play to the whistle”, “we need to be more efficient with the ball”, and “parking the bus.” Everyday ‘general’ sporting phrases like “go overboard,” “stumped”, and “chip in” are also commonplace in normal conversation, with 27 per cent claiming they’re helpful because everybody understands them.
Top 25 most popular football clichés among Liverpool locals
- “A game of two halves”
- "There are no easy games at this level"
- “No one is bigger than the club”
- "He's good, but can he do it on a cold, wet Tuesday night in Stoke?"
- “Play a blinder”
- “This game needs a goal”
- "Goals win games"
- “The table doesn’t lie”
- “They gave it 110%”
- “He’s going to have nightmares about that one for years”
- "The greatest cup competition in the world"
- “Six pointer”
- “Nil-nil written all over it”
- “A wake up call”
- “Take the game by the scruff of the neck”
- “Their name is on the cup”
- "He's almost hit that one too well"
- “Play to the whistle”
- “Parking the bus”
- "If it was on target, it would have been a goal"
- “Results go your way”
- "We’re taking it one game at a time"
- “A great advert for the game”
- "We need to be more efficient with the ball"
- “Hospital pass”