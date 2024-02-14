Torvill and Dean: Ice-skating stars reveal farewell tour - full list of dates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Forty years after the stunning the Olympics with their golden routine to Ravel's Bolero, Torvill and Dean have revealed they are retiring from ice skating.

The Sarajevo Winter Olympics in 1984 saw the pair - who were given maximum scores for artistic impression from all the judges - become household names. And now they have returned to the spot to say they will be bowing out - gracefully - from performance.

Speaking to The Mirror, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean confirmed a farewell tour. Jayne, 66, said: "It was here that our life changed forever.

"We'd trained and practised so hard that, even on a bad day, we knew we were pretty good. You can never be 100 per cent sure it will go as planned, though. Ice is so unforgiving, anything can happen. Your blade can hit a rough bit of ice or there may be a stray sequin on the ground and then everything can turn topsy-turvy. It was the most intense four minutes of our lives and the most important. It changed everything."

Christopher, 65, said: "I remember the moment all the sixes came and I knew we’d done it. We weren’t the last pair to dance, but I couldn’t see how anyone could overtake us now."

And the pair revealed that on Valentine's Day, the pair get in touch to wish each other "Happy Bolero Day".

The Torvill & Dean: Our Last Dance tour starts at the Ovo Arena in Wembley on April 12, 2025, and will visit venues across the UK and Northern Ireland.

The other venues are the Belfast SSE Arena on April 15 and 16, the Utilita Arena in Sheffield on April 19 and 20, the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on April 23 and 24, the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on April 25, 26, and 27, and the Utilita Arena in Newcastle on April 30, and May 1.