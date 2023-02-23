Four people have been arrested as a result of the protest orchestrated by Led By Donkeys

A huge Ukraine flag has been painted on the road outside of the Russian embassy in London. The flag appeared a day before the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Protest group Led By Donkeys appear to have taken credit for the flag. Posting a photo on Twitter, the group said: “Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Putin’s imperialist invasion of Ukraine, an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination. The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside his embassy in London will serve to remind him of that.”

The group has since posted a video on Twitter showing group members creating the flag. It has received hundreds of comments and thousands of likes.

Led By Donkeys have a track record of political stunts. Whilst the flag was being painted, one member of the group stood in front of traffic with a sign that read ‘please drive slowly’ and ‘Ukraine solidarity protest.’

Four people have been arrested by the police following the incident. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “At 8.45am today officers attended Kensington Palace Gardens, where paint had been thrown on the highway.

The Ukraine flag painted on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London (Photo: Led by Donkeys)

