Wrestling bears caught on camera tussling at Scottish zoo

One viewer said: “What a lovely sight to see the both of them having fun. Thank you Five Sisters for all you do.”
By Jessica Martin
Published 4th Apr 2024, 14:49 BST
A video shows the moment two bears were captured ‘wrestling’ in their enclosure at a zoo.

Two European brown bears, Eso and Byara, can be seen playfully ‘wrestling’ each other in the video. The bears roll over one another and move their heads from side to side. The clip has got 25k views and 1.4k reactions since it was posted on social media by the zoo on April 3.

Writing on Facebook, Five Sisters Zoo said: “Eso and Byara have heard that it’s WrestleMania week and are getting in the spirit by doing one of the things bears do best… WRESTLING!”

One Facebook user commented: “So pleased to see them getting along!”. Another user wrote: “Awww beautiful just being bears doing bear things.”

Bears Eso and Byara 'wrestle' at zoo.

Five Sisters Zoo, located in the village of West Calder, West Lothian, has over 160 different animal species from around the world. European brown bear Eso joined the zoo in 2018. Byara joined in 2022 and the zoo says she “quickly integrated with Eso in our woodland enclosure.” She was found orphaned as a cub and had to be taken to the Natuurhelpcentrum to be cared for.

