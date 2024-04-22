Video shows moment driver's ankle 'snaps' as he jumps from car after 100mph police chase
and live on Freeview channel 276
Footage shows the moment a driver leapt out of a moving Mercedes and “snapped” his ankle after a 13-minute police chase that hit speeds of up to 100mph.
Darren Welsh went through red lights, failed to give way and travelled on the wrong side of the road during the pursuit in Sunderland. The 47-year-old said he “panicked” and thought he was being targeted by “organised offenders” who’d attacked him before.
Welsh, 47, of Sunderland, admitted dangerous driving and was sentenced to 12 months in jail, suspended for two years, with mental health treatment requirements, a two year ban with extended test requirement and £340 costs. Mr Recorder James Wood KC said Welsh's driving was "outrageous", adding: "The only harm caused was to you."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.