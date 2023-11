This video shows the hilarious moment a dad - a roofer by trade - slips off a roof (but don't worry, he wasn't hurt)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Comical footage shows the moment a dad fell off a roof while trying to clean the windows.

Thomas Leather, 29, was trying to clean the skylight on his home extension - when he started slipping down the tiles. Before he could get his balance he slid off the roof entirely, hitting the gutter on the way down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dad-of-one – who ironically works as a roofer – luckily escaped without any major injuries.

Most Popular

But wife Helen, 28, who says she’d just asked him to do ‘one job’, says he walked away with bruised pride.