VIDEO: Watch as woman has her very own Snow White moment as group of animals surround & follow her in a park

A TikTok video has shown the extraordinary moment a woman was surrounded and followed by a group of animals in real life Snow White moment.

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 20th Jul 2023, 12:46 BST

A woman has had her very own Snow White moment as a group of animals surrounded her at a park in the US. The video of the spectacle was captured last October and shows an army of animals around her.

The video, uploaded to TikTok under the account ‘Taeshonmiller1’, was caught as initially, a squirrel had stopped her in her tracks as she took a walk through a park in Florida, US. The squirrel then begins to follow her.

As she begins to retreat, the squirrel moves closer, prompting Taeshon to say: "You’re following way from down there. Why are you following me?" She then begins to retreat a little faster.

    As she hastily moves away from the squirrel, she pans to the right where a group of eight ducks descend on her. This causes Taeshon to shriek before she eventually retreats across the grass shouting "What did I do to ya’ll?"

    Watch as group of animals surround woman in a real life Snow White moment

    The account that uploaded the video currently has 1.8 million followers and has accumulated 25.4 million likes across all of their videos. The content Taeshon uploaded varies from her promoting kitchen gadgets to videos of her children playing.

