Vodafone announces major change to roaming charges for VOXI customers

In 2020, Vodafone committed itself to reaching net-zero emissions by 2040 (image: Alan Lu/Vodaphone)

VOXI, the Vodafone brand, has announced new changes to roaming charges when going abroad.

Customers will need to purchase a European Roaming Pass from 27 May if they want to keep using their mobile plan whilst travelling the continent.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How much will the change cost?

The pass will cost £1 a day if you purchase an eight or 15-day pass, or £2 a day if you don't.

However, the duration of your pass will count from the date first bought, not when it's first used.

Customers should buy the pass as close to the travel dates as possible.

Any trips to Europe before 27 May 2022 will not need a pass as the inclusive roaming will still apply.

After Brexit, mobile phone operators could choose to charge for texts, minutes and data when in Europe.

However, the same "fair use" policy applies and limits the data you can use while roaming to 20 GB.

VOXI Endless Social and Video Passes still only apply to the UK.

Eligible countries in VOXI's European Roaming Zones include Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Poland and Spain, but for the full list, visit VOXI's website.

How do other networks compare?

EE

EE has also charged customers for data roaming abroad.

Customers on a pay monthly plan, whose contract began before 7 July 2021 will not be affected by these changes.

Those affected will be charged £2 a day, which came into effect on March 2022.

However, you don't need to opt-in. If allowances are used, then you will be charged £2 for that day. If not, then you won't be charged anything.

O2

O2's Travel Inclusive Zone Bolt On is available on selected O2 Refresh Sim-Only Tariffs, providing inclusive data roaming in 27 countries at no cost.

But in the European Zone, a daily allowance of unlimited minutes and texts will be given, but data is capped at 25 GB.

BT Mobile

In BT Mobile's Roam Like Home policy, customers can use their UK calls, texts and data abroad in 47 destinations without paying extra roaming charges and they are capped at 50GB.

GiffGaff

GiffGaff customers can use their plans like usual when in Europe and are capped at 20GB of data.

Virgin

Virgin's Roam Like Home policy, means you can use your UK allowance of minutes, texts and data in Europe.

Though this is also subject to fair use, similar to VOXI.

Sky Mobile

Sky's Roaming Passport allows Sky Mobile users to roam in over 30 EU and EEA destinations at no extra cost.

Those with a Roaming Passport Plus can access their plan in 12 "far-away" holiday destinations for £6 a country for 24 hours.

Though Sky Mobile this £6 cost will lower to just £2 on 3 May 2022 for 24 hours only.

Plusnet

Plusnet's Roam Like At Home policy means plans can be used in any selected destinations at no extra cost.

Tesco Mobile

Tesco Mobile customers using the Home From Home policy have free usage in EU countries at no extra cost.