The two new flavours from Walkers and Pizza Hut are based on classic pizza toppings.

Walkers has launched two new flavour crisps after teaming up with a popular fast food chain Pizza Hut. The snack giant has introduced the new flavours with Pizza Hut to bring pizza toppings to its Max ridge crisps.

The new flavours are Texan BBQ and Pepperoni Feast with the snacks set to appear in shops this week. The collaboration is the first time that the two have worked together,

Each crisp is aimed to "replicate a bite-sized Pizza Hut pizza," say the creators. Both of the new flavours are suitable for vegetarians too.

A 140g sharing bag costs £2.50, while a multi-pack of five costs £2. And a 50g grab bag of the crisps will set you back £1.

Jonathan Roberts, senior brand manager at Walkers said: “This mega new brand partnership takes the irresistible ridged experience of Walkers MAX to the next level with Pizza Hut.

"Combining our epic ridges with the mouth-watering flavours of Pizza Hut to deliver a whole new taste sensation, we cannot wait for shoppers to taste their favourite pizzas in a crunchy crisp form.”