New documentary looks back at the events as they unfolded

Watch 'The Disappearance of Nicola Bulley' documentary on Tuesday November 21 at 8.20pm on Shots!

On Tuesday, November 21, a report on independent review into the Nicola Bulley investigation commissioned by Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire is set to be released.

As the report is released we take a look back at the events surrounding the mystery that unfolded in January 2023.

You can watch 'The Disappearance of Nicola Bulley' documentary on Tuesday November 21 at 8.20pm on Shots! - Freeview channel 276.