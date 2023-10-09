Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man wanted on suspicion of burglary has been dubbed 'Britain's happiest suspect' after police released his mug shot showing him broadly smiling for the camera.

Officers are hunting Abdul Holden, 19, who is being sought in connection with a break-in which happened in Hall Green, Birmingham back in August.

West Midlands Police launched an appeal to find the teenager on social media - along with a photo of Holden widely smiling for the camera with a big toothy grin. It prompted dozens of comments from amused web users, who dubbed him 'Britain's happiest suspect' with the 'biggest smile they had ever seen'.

Abdul Holden, 19, is being sought in connection with a burglary in Hall Green, Birmingham in August.

Ben Cooke said: "Is this Britain's happiest suspect or what. I've never seen a bloke so chuffed to be in custody, lol."

Shane Pallister added: "That's the biggest smile I've ever seen. Like a cheshire cat. I know he's a wanted man, but you can't help but kind of love him."

Shanee Balfour wrote: "It’s the smile for me like he proud of what he’s done honestly can’t stop laughing."

Anastasia Fellas put: "He looks so chuffed with himself" while Jordan Louise Clare said: "Happy little chappy", and Bethan Leedham asked: "Who is this happy in their mugshot?"

Others urged cops so 'wipe the smile off his face' with Lee Kneller saying: "He looks happy... won't be very happy when they catch up with you."

Harbans Lal added: "He won’t be smiling when he gets caught" and David Mally commented: "When you find him wipe the smile off his face."