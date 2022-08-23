What! Easter revealed as the most popular bank holiday for home makeovers

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Easter is the most popular bank holiday for home and garden makeovers. And Summer Bank Holiday is the least popular day for home DIY.

That is according to new research by home and garden retailer Christow.

As the Easter bank holiday draws closer, online home and garden retailer Christow reveal that Easter is the most popular bank holiday for home and garden makeovers.

Using internal sales data combined with search engine data for ‘home makeovers’ and ‘garden makeovers’, the company analysed the bank holiday weekends to discover when consumers spend the biggest amount of time and money making their homes and gardens over.

Easter Monday was revealed to be the most popular bank holiday for home and garden makeovers, closely followed by Good Friday, leading to the long Easter weekend to be a prime time for makeovers. The Summer Bank Holiday was the least popular day for home DIY suggesting that consumers are making the most of the last days of summer with their friends and family instead.

The most popular bank holiday for home and garden makeovers:

Easter Monday Good Friday Early May Bank Holiday Christmas Day Spring Bank Holiday Boxing Day New Year’s Day Summer Bank Holiday

Demand for home and garden products soar over the Easter bank holiday as individuals use the four-day weekend to transform their homes. With spring commencing only a few weeks before the first bank holiday of the year it suggests that consumers want to get their homes ready for entertaining visitors in the improved weather.

Many home and garden products popular on the first spring bank holiday weekend remain popular annually. Last year, home makeover enthusiasts rushed to secure an Artificial Trellis With Flowers, a Narrow Shed and a Grow Tunnel Greenhouse before the popular product sold out, with artificial plants and parasols also firm favourite buys over the Easter weekend.