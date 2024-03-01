Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The BRIT Awards are an annual celebration of the best talent in the UK music industry.

With the 44th ceremony fast approaching, here is all you need to know about the BRIT Awards 2024.

When and where will the BRIT Awards 2024 take place?

The BRIT Awards 2024 will be held at London’s O2 Arena on March 2.

Who will host and perform at the BRITs?

The BRIT Awards 2024 ceremony will be hosted by Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp.

The artists performing on the night are Raye, Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Tate McRae, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, Rema, Jungle and Becky Hill with Chase & Status.

Who votes for BRIT Awards nominees and winners?

The BRIT Awards Voting Academy, made up of approximately 1,200 people from the UK music industry, votes for nominees and winners in most of the awards categories.

Producer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and BRITs Rising Star are voted for by a separate panel.

While the Voting Academy picks the nominees for the genre awards, (Alternative / Rock, Dance, Hip Hop / Grime / Rap, Pop and R&B), the public vote for the winning act in each category.

The voting for the five genre awards, conducted via Instagram, started on February 1 and ended on February 15.

Who are the 2024 BRIT nominees and winners?

Raye received seven BRITs nominations in the categories Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Best New Artist, Pop Act, R&B Act, and Song of the Year. This is the most nominations for any artist in a single year. Other artists nominated include Dua Lipa, Little Simz, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress, Central Cee, Olivia Rodrigo and the Foo Fighters.

Raye has already won a BRIT Award 2024. She was named BRITs Songwriter of the Year on February 28.

Chase & Status are the winners of this year’s Producer of the Year award, Kylie Minogue has won BRITs Global Icon and The Last Dinner Party are the winners of the Rising Star award.

The full list of BRIT Awards 2024 nominations can be found here.

Where to watch the BRIT Awards 2024?