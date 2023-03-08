The Met Office warns that the UK will bear the brunt of snow and sleet throughout the week.

A band of snowfall and cold snap temperatures has made its way through the United Kingdom with lows as staggeringly chilly as -15C. A white dusting has brought disruption to parts of Wales, England and Scotland with even more on its way.

It comes after the Met Office issued a series of weather warnings of an arctic blast to southern areas from Wednesday (March 8). The conditions are expected to make its way north over the next few days with ice and sleet turning into heavy snow.

According to the Met Office, almost the whole of Scotland and the Highlands are currently experiencing snowfall. As well as parts of northeast and east England, much of southern England and Wales, including at some point all of Northern Ireland.

Going into Thursday, it is expected even further barrages of snowfall with the Met Office weather map highlighting areas across northwest England, such as Liverpool, and the West Midlands. Weather experts are predicting the snowy and chilly conditions to cut off a number of rural communities and last until Friday (March 10).

Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert issued a statement which reads: “Snow, ice and low temperatures are the main themes of this week’s forecast, with the UK under an arctic maritime air mass. Snow could lead to some travel disruption, with a chance some rural communities in the north could be cut off.

“The focus for the snow moves to southern England and South Wales tomorrow and some may wake up to a few centimetres of snow, with the south coast and far southwest likely to see a mix of rain and sleet. Further snow and hail showers are also expected along northern coasts, especially in northern Scotland.

“During the afternoon, a further spell of sleet and snow is likely to develop across southern England and South Wales which could cause travel disruption into the evening. The impact of lying snow and ice on untreated surfaces may have an impact on Thursday morning travel.”

Met Office warn the arctic blast could last all week in the UK - Credit: Getty Images

