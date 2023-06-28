Detectives have released terrifying CCTV images of the attack in the hope the public can help to identify the two men.

An urgent manhunt has been launched after two men were caught on CCTV chasing a victim and trying to attack him with a machete. Detectives have released still images from the footage in the hope the public can help to identify them.

Greater Manchester Polic e said the terrifying incident happened on June 5 when officers were called to Alder Avenue in Wigan after reports of a “disturbance”. The force added that two males are believed to have “chased the victim with a machete” and tried to attack him with it.

One of the men was pictured holding what appears to be a machete. He is wearing an orange vest and black shorts.

The second man is dressed in a grey tracksuit, with a white t-shirt emblazoned with a black square.

CCTV shows the two men chasing a victim while wielding machetes.

The force said in a social media appeal: “On 5th June 2023 there was a disturbance on Alder Ave, Wigan, where by the two males pictured below are reported to have chased the victim with a machete and attempted to hit him with it.”