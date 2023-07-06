“It’s a great money making scheme for sure if you are happy with people staying in your home.”

Tennis players are paying a fortune to rent houses near Wimbledon - even if they’re knocked out early and go home. Louisa Blenkiron, a resident in the area, says people charge around £16,000 for three weeks.

The 45-year-old artist said: “People charge around £16,000 to rent their house and then go off on holiday. Sometimes tennis players who are staying there get knocked out in the first round so they leave after just a few days but still pay the full amount.

“It’s a great money making scheme for sure if you are happy with people staying in your home.” Paul Bristow has previously rented out his home and used the money to go on holiday.

The 60-year-old events organiser said: “We used to rent it out to players or tourists and we did pretty well. I don’t remember what we used to make from it but it would pay for our holiday that year.”

Another savvy local cashes in around £700 in just two weeks from renting out her driveway to tennis fans. Laurie Porter, 66, charges Wimbledon goers £30 to park on her drive during the two week tennis tournament.

The Wimbledon local has been running the operation for over ten years and donates all the money she earns to a children’s brain cancer charity. She said: “I started doing it when my three children were doing summer exams like their GCSEs and A-levels when they were at home revising during Wimbledon.

“They would go out with a sign offering up our driveways for £20 and we would always sell out. Back then we would let the boys keep the money but when they left home we decided to give the money to a charity that is close to our hearts.”