Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
5 minutes ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
1 hour ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
1 hour ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
2 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
2 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk
Breaking

Zekun Zhang Ben Nevis: Body found on UK’s highest mountain amid ‘desperate search’ for missing hiker

A body has found on Ben Nevis while police were searching for a missing hillwalker

Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 14th Apr 2023, 07:02 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 10:00 BST

A body has been found on the UK’s highest mountain during a search for a missing hiker. Zekun Zhang, 26, went missing on Tuesday (April 11) after hiking on Ben Nevis near Fort William, Highlands.

He was last seen close to the summit of 4,003 ft Carn Mor Dearg around 1pm. He had planned to return to the North Face car park but did not appear.

Police found a body around 3.30pm on Wednesday(April 13) on Ben Nevis, but formal identification has not yet taken place.However, Mr Zhang’s family have been made aware of the discovery.

Most Popular

    Officers said there were no suspicious circumstances and thanked mountain rescue teams who helped with the search.

    A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

    A man's body has been discovered on Ben Nevis. PIC: CC.A man's body has been discovered on Ben Nevis. PIC: CC.
    A man's body has been discovered on Ben Nevis. PIC: CC.

    Inspector Ross McCartney said : “I would like to thank all mountain rescue teams that assisted with the search.”

    Related topics:Police