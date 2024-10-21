Halloween costume trends for 2024 and where to buy them | Halloweencostumes.co.uk and Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I found top 2024 Halloween trends in UK with last minute deals for Beetlejuice, Deadpool outfits and more

Halloween costume trends for 2024 are being dominated by superheroes and movie characters rather than regular scary creatures. Although there’s some quirky British fancy dress options proving popular on fright night.

Party-goers and parents searching for outfits look to be turning to Deadpool, Barbie and Beetlejuice rather than witches and skeletons. Some of the biggest trends for Halloween costumes this year, according to Google searches globally, were analysed by Outdoor Toys, which has 50% off many items in a Halloween Sale.

They found that Marvel and DC icons including Spiderman are dominating this year’s costumes as the films become ever more popular. Even on Amazon UK’s Halloween bestseller list, it was heavily weighted towards movie characters.

Here’s some of the Halloween costumes that look set to be in fashion this year and bargain deals for them.

Deadpool Halloween costumes

Top of the trending list on Google is Deadpool, following on from his outing with Wolverine in the blockbuster movie this year. The Deadpool costumes are also among the big sellers on Amazon’s UK site.

Deadpool mask at HalloweenCostumes.co.uk | HalloweenCostumes.co.uk

A full Deadpool style outfit for boys is on Amazon for £15.99 here and is already classed as a ‘bestseller’. Sizes start for a tiny two-year-old and go up to 18 - but get in quickly if you want it delivered in time for Halloween.

Quirky Dinosaur Costume

One of the most popular Amazon Halloween fancy dress costumes has been for a funny inflatable dinosaur outfit. The Rafalacy Inflatable T Rex costume comes in a range of colours from orange to purple and encases the wearer completely.

Rafalacy Dinosaur Costume for Halloween is popular on Amazon | Amazon

There’s a limited time deal, taking the price for its usual £28.79 down to £24.39 here. It is for adults and contains a fan to keep the wearer cool within the huge full body costume.

“This popular costume will undoubtedly provide endless amusement and entertainment for everyone involved,” said Amazon.

Top female Halloween outfit trends

Among the top 10 popular list of Halloween outfit searches, Barbie is second behind Deadpool with Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Cat Woman, Wonder Woman and Alice in Wonderland not far behind.

A pattern emerging in the UK is that scary cheerleader outfits are selling well too. This child’s Zombie Cheerleader Fancy Dress Halloween Costume for around age 11 on Amazon’s UK site has sold over a thousand in the past month at £12.97 each.

Zombie cheerleader Halloween outfit that is popular on Amazon | Amazon

A Deluxe Harley Quinn costume starts at £46.99 for small on HalloweenCostumes.co.uk here. Medium costs £64.99 and large is £83.99. The adult costume - as shown in the main image at the top of the page - comes with jacket, shirt, shorts, belt and tights for the striking, sassy look of the Marvel character.

George at Asda is doing a special Barbie Pink Halloween Witch Fancy Dress Costume for children for £17 here. It has sparkling pink but is also branded with the famous Barbie logo on the outfit and black witches hat.

Ages three to eight have already sold out online with only sizes for age 9-10 and 11-12 now available here.

Women's Barbie in a Box costume for Halloween | HalloweenCostumes.co.uk

For a touch of comedy at Halloween, there is a Barbie Box Costume for £32.99 at HalloweenCostumes.co.uk here. Remember new customers who sign up can get 15% off that price too.

A bright pink Barbie style Cowgirl outfit is being sold by Atorcher on Amazon for £21.99 here.

Beetlejuice outfits

It’s no surprise that Beetlejuice outfits are doing well as the big Halloween film of the year is the follow-up, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. Supermarkets and online stores are promoting them heavily. Among the deals, there are Halloween Beetlejuice black and white striped shirts by George at Asda for £13 here.

Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder’s return for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" is proving inspiration for Halloween | Getty/Warner Bros.

There is also a couple’s outfit for Lydia and Beetlejuice for £37 at Light in the Box here.

Top 10 most popular Halloween outfits 2024

Here’s the top ten most popular Halloween costumes according to global searches as compiled by Outdoor Toys.

1. Deadpool

2. Barbie

3. Harley Quinn

4. Poison Ivy

5. Batman

6. Catwoman

7. Harry Potter

8. Wonder Woman

9. Spiderman

10. Alice in Wonderland.