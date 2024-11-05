This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Our consumer writers are searching for the best Black Friday and Christmas deals to save on household items for the kitchen, dining room and cleaning.

We bring you the latest Black Friday offers and huge discounts on kitchenware, irons, dining set and more. Some of the big names revealing savings are Morphy Richards with a sale until December 7 with daily deals that are flying off the shelves.

With regular updates, you’ll want to bookmark this page as we round up the best deals out there throughout the month until Black Friday sales are over.

We’ll be keeping tabs on the best deals from John Lewis, Dunelm, ProCook and more in the build up to the big day, to make sure you’re up to date with the best offers on the market.

Save this article and come back tomorrow for the latest deals as we continue the countdown to Black Friday.

Amazon Tefal Express Essential Steam Generator Iron Best For making quick work of piles of ironing £ 109.99 Amazon Buy now Buy now Save £90 in this 45% off deal for a Tefal Express Essential Steam Generator Iron on Amazon. Now £109.99, the iron has a generous 1.7L removable water tank.

Morphy Richards Morphy Richards Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer Best For larger families or meals as got two separate air fryer drawers £ 89.00 Morphy Richards Buy now Buy now Save £60 on this Morphy Richards 7.2litre Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer that has 14 settings in total, two drawers and crisping trays with silicon-rubber feet. There’s even a handy window for easy viewing.

Simba Simba Hybrid Essential Mattress Best For a good night's sleep on a quality mattress £ 519.20 Simba Buy now Buy now Simba is offering 25% off a range of its mattresses and this is its budget friendly mattress. Save £130 for a double bed for this investment.

Tefal Half price on space-saving pot and pan set Best For those with smaller kitchens who need to save on space but want a good pan selection. £ 99.99 Tefal Buy now Buy now This set of 10 pots and pans with a removable handle is half price - with £100.01 off if you use the code EASY99. Minus the handle, these pans stack inside each other, giving you up to 50% more space in your cupboards. The set is suitable for all hobs - except induction.

Robert Dyas Big savings on casserole pots Best For those who love nothing more than a slow-cooked stew on cold winter nights. £ 31.99 Robert Dyas Buy now Buy now Save big on this Robert Dyas Cast Iron Casserole Pan which is now £31.99 down from £79.99. Perfect for your winter stews, it'll add a pop of colour to your kitchen - there's a range of sizes on offer depending on your needs.

Debenhams 55% off these Galway Crystal cocktail glasses Best For those hosting festive parties who want to be the host with the most this Christmas. £ 26.95 Debenhams Buy now Buy now Raise your glass to this great deal by Debenhams on a set of four Galway Crystal Erne' Amber Cocktail glasses - which are now £26.95 down from £59.80. Perfect for your Christmas party for cocktails or champagne - serve your guests in style.