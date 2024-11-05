Black Friday 2024 best household deals so far including Morphy Richards air fryer deal - updated daily
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
We bring you the latest Black Friday offers and huge discounts on kitchenware, irons, dining set and more. Some of the big names revealing savings are Morphy Richards with a sale until December 7 with daily deals that are flying off the shelves.
Among them is a £60 saving on a Morphy Richards Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer for £89 here. There’s also 25% off selected mattresses at Simba and cut price household favourites at Dunelm, like 20% off electric blankets now priced from £33.60.
With regular updates, you’ll want to bookmark this page as we round up the best deals out there throughout the month until Black Friday sales are over.
Last updated: Monday, November 25
Save £90 on a Tefal Express Essential Steam Generator Iron, now £109.99 at Amazon. See the deal
Save £60 on this Morphy Richards Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer, down to £89. Take me straight to the offer
Get up to 25% off mattresses at Simba including the Hybrid Essential Mattress for a double bed for £519, saving £130. Go to the deal
More than 50% off on this space-saving 10-piece pan set from Tefal. Buy it now.
Casserole dishes are more than half price at Robert Dyas. Shop the offer.
Better than half-price deal on these cocktail/champagne glasses. Order yours today.
Save £90 in this 45% off deal for a Tefal Express Essential Steam Generator Iron on Amazon. Now £109.99, the iron has a generous 1.7L removable water tank.
Save £60 on this Morphy Richards 7.2litre Digital Dual Basket Air Fryer that has 14 settings in total, two drawers and crisping trays with silicon-rubber feet. There’s even a handy window for easy viewing.
Simba is offering 25% off a range of its mattresses and this is its budget friendly mattress. Save £130 for a double bed for this investment.
This set of 10 pots and pans with a removable handle is half price - with £100.01 off if you use the code EASY99. Minus the handle, these pans stack inside each other, giving you up to 50% more space in your cupboards. The set is suitable for all hobs - except induction.
Save big on this Robert Dyas Cast Iron Casserole Pan which is now £31.99 down from £79.99. Perfect for your winter stews, it'll add a pop of colour to your kitchen - there's a range of sizes on offer depending on your needs.
Raise your glass to this great deal by Debenhams on a set of four Galway Crystal Erne' Amber Cocktail glasses - which are now £26.95 down from £59.80. Perfect for your Christmas party for cocktails or champagne - serve your guests in style.