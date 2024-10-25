Ninja’s popular air fryers are likely to be discounted heavily during the run-up to Black Friday | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer and air fryer expert Gareth Butterfield is on the hunt for the best Black Friday deals applied to the Ninja brand

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Friday is arguably the best time of the year to hunt down deals on household tech. And while it's a time when many of us start to tick items off our Christmas shopping list, it can also be a great time to invest in some of the bigger-ticket items.

Lots of people use Black Friday, on November 29, to look for an upgrade for their television, for example. Or it might be a good time to replace a fridge, or washing machine.

You might fancy a new video doorbell, or a better laptop, and that's fine. But the brand that will be selling in big numbers is Ninja.

It's one of the most beguiling names in kitchen tech, and its products command a premium for a reason - they're just so well-made and functional.

Air fryers are likely to be the big draw again this year, and the big retailers know this, so they’ll be pushing hard to get people through the door and clicking on their websites, so make sure you’re ready to capitalise on it.

Ninja’s Double Stack Air Fryer could be one of the more sought-after products this year | Amazon

I predict that all eyes will be on Ninja's new DoubleStack, with its clever vertical drawer system. It's currently £229.99 and rarely sees a decent discount because it's so new and so popular - but Black Friday could give us a chance to save some money.

Ninja's Foodi range of dual-drawer air fryers are already seeing some decent discounts. For example, the almost iconic AF300K has £50 knocked off at the moment, and that might not be beaten in the run-up to Black Friday. It's a very good deal.

One of the Ninja products we've seen regular healthy discounts on this year has been the Ninja Foodi MAX Multi-Cooker. Even now it's priced at £266, down from its usual £319.99. It'll be interesting to see if any more money gets knocked off. We'll be keeping an eye on Amazon, especially.

Ninja's knife set became a best seller in October - can it repeat that success in November? | Ninja

It's not just air fryers, though. This StaySharp knife block caused a surprise stir during the recent Amazon Big Deal Days, and it's still discounted - down from £199.99 to £169.99.

Ninja's Foodi Power Nutri Blender is also likely to be popular in November, with a discount currently applied that saves £20 off its £169.99 price.

We'll also be looking for a deal on the Creami Ice Cream maker, with it being out of season, and the lovely little Blast portable blender might see a smooth discount too.

What is Black Friday?

It's something we've borrowed from America, and it became a notorious weekend of crowded streets and traffic chaos which supposedly led to the US police forces giving it the ominous "Black Friday" label.

It actually isn't rooted in retail at all, if you go back far enough, but its modern interpretation has been adopted by retailers because it's the first Friday after Thanksgiving and, for most people, it's the last payday before Christmas.

It is, then, the day most of us start to think seriously about Christmas shopping - statistically speaking. And it's the day the retailers look forward to getting "into the black", rather than sinking into "the red". In short, it's a time for big profits.