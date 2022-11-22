Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Christmas 2022: Ultimate gift guide for fans of Liverpool rock stars, The Beatles

From a magical mystery tour to special edition vinyls, we’ve got you covered.

By Emma Dukes
31 minutes ago

Christmas is creeping up on us and it’s definitely time to start organising gifts for friends and loved ones.

Sometimes it can be hard to find the perfect gift and you’re left scrambling to find a gift set or voucher at the last minute. But, fear not. This year, we’ve got you covered if any of your loved ones are fans of the Fab Four. From experience to special items, this is the ultimate guide to Christmas presents for Beatles fans.

Undefined: related

1. The Beatles Where It All Happened mug - £15

Cute mug which is part of Abbey Road’s ‘Where It All Happened’ range. Purchase here: Image: https://shop.abbeyroad.com/The-Beatles/*/The-Beatles-Where-It-All-Happened-Names-Mug/65UE00001RF

Photo Sales

2. The Beatles Story - £18pp

Visit the Albert Dock and take a loved one to the Beatles Story. Tickets are £18 per adult, or you can purchase a gift voucher. Purchase here: https://www.beatlesstory.com/?gclid=Cj0KCQiAg_KbBhDLARIsANx7wAyb8EPsOBwkGATSu8mGUHboMKnVnQ3gTbQJNw4bSy8G4X8cZyBmOqMaAtisEALw_wcB

Photo Sales

3. Yellow Submarine picks - £8.49

The Beatles themed picks for your guitarist friends. Purchase here: https://www.thebeatlesonline.co.uk/thebeatles/Accessories/The-Beatles-Yellow-Submarine-Picks-Multi-6-Pack/7INO1SVX000

Photo Sales

4. Revolver Special Edition, 12” vinyl - £29.99

This new edition was only released last month. It can be purchased here: https://diginrecords.com/products/the-beatles-revolver-special-edition?variant=43263001264344

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Gift guideLiverpoolPresentsBeatles