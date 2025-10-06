Watch Cinderella this panto season for less than the price of a takeaway pizza | Wowcher

The Cinderella Christmas pantomime at Shakespeare North Playhouse is bringing festive magic to Liverpool – and tickets start from just £9

There’s nothing quite like a Christmas panto to kick off the festive season, and this year, families can enjoy a magical new take on Cinderella for just £9.

Tickets to the Cinderella Christmas Family Pantomime at the Shakespeare North Playhouse in Prescot are currently discounted by up to 55%, and more than 400 people have already snapped one up.

This fresh spin on the beloved fairy tale promises laughter, audience participation, and a charming new character — Mandy, also known as Fairy 23780.

It’s her very first magical mission, and with a little help from the audience, she’s determined to help Cinderella find courage, kindness, and her happily ever after.

The two-hour performance is packed with festive cheer, dazzling costumes, and plenty of surprises — from enchanted pumpkins and mischievous stepsisters to a sparkling carriage fit for a fairy-tale finale.

Perfect for families, the show is suitable for ages seven and up, and there's a selection of dates from November 2025 through January 2026.

To find out more about showtimes and to book the discounted tickets on Wowcher, click here.

