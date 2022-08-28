Register
Quarry Street, Woolton: £1,350,000

For sale: Look around this six bedroom £1.35m house in Liverpool - complete with luxury pool

The property has a whopping six bedrooms, three bathrooms, an indoor pool and a BBQ patio.

By Emma Dukes
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 11:55 am

A stunning home has been listed in an affluent suburb of Liverpool for £1,350,000.

In the popular Woolton area, this detached house boats six bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as an indoor swimming pool.

The huge home is modern throughout, with spotlights, wooden flooring and high-quality fixtures.

The property is approached via a significantly sized paved driveway with access to the large garage and it is in a quiet, private location.

The large garden can be seen from the luxury pool area, and the outdoor patio is perfect for a BBQ.

The full details can be found here on Rightmove.

1. Quarry Street, Woolton: £1,350,000

The stunning 6-bed detached house has a large garden area in the sought after Woolton area.

2. Quarry Street, Woolton: £1,350,000

Inside, there’s a large pool area, with large windows overlooking the garden.

3. Quarry Street, Woolton: £1,350,000

The large garden is filled with greenery, and a lovely patio.

4. Quarry Street, Woolton: £1,350,000

The modern entrance has a gorgeous tile floor, exposed brick and high ceilings.

