For sale: Look around this six bedroom £1.35m house in Liverpool - complete with luxury pool
The property has a whopping six bedrooms, three bathrooms, an indoor pool and a BBQ patio.
A stunning home has been listed in an affluent suburb of Liverpool for £1,350,000.
In the popular Woolton area, this detached house boats six bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as an indoor swimming pool.
The huge home is modern throughout, with spotlights, wooden flooring and high-quality fixtures.
The property is approached via a significantly sized paved driveway with access to the large garage and it is in a quiet, private location.
The large garden can be seen from the luxury pool area, and the outdoor patio is perfect for a BBQ.