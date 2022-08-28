The property has a whopping six bedrooms, three bathrooms, an indoor pool and a BBQ patio.

A stunning home has been listed in an affluent suburb of Liverpool for £1,350,000.

In the popular Woolton area, this detached house boats six bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as an indoor swimming pool.

The huge home is modern throughout, with spotlights, wooden flooring and high-quality fixtures.

The property is approached via a significantly sized paved driveway with access to the large garage and it is in a quiet, private location.

The large garden can be seen from the luxury pool area, and the outdoor patio is perfect for a BBQ.

The full details can be found here on Rightmove.

Undefined: related

1. Quarry Street, Woolton: £1,350,000 The stunning 6-bed detached house has a large garden area in the sought after Woolton area.

2. Quarry Street, Woolton: £1,350,000 Inside, there’s a large pool area, with large windows overlooking the garden.

3. Quarry Street, Woolton: £1,350,000 The large garden is filled with greenery, and a lovely patio.

4. Quarry Street, Woolton: £1,350,000 The modern entrance has a gorgeous tile floor, exposed brick and high ceilings.