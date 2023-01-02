A coastal town in Merseyside has made The Telegraph’s ‘poshest place to live’ list.

A quaint coastal village on the outskirts of Liverpool has been recognised as one of the poshest places to live in Britain according to new research. Hightown in Merseyside, which is just 10 miles from Liverpool, was recognised on The Telegraph ’s poshest village list after estate agents Savills examined factors such as highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and chocolate-box appeal.

Hightown lies on the Formby coastline between Liverpool and Southport. It boasts an undeveloped area of sand and shingle beach, backed by rolling dunes, between Blundellsands and the River Alt estuary,frequented by ramblers and dog walkers.

The research by Savills found the average house price in Hightown is £299,304. The Telegraph, which has exclusive access to the research, described the village as popular with commuters who can work in the city but also retreat to the coast. The village is also brimming with pubs and restaurants.

Frances Clacy, an analyst at Savills explained: “People want villages that have a bit of everything, from schools to stunning countryside, with accessibility to cities and transport infrastructure.

“Less well-trumpeted factors count too, such as the main road through the village should only lead to other villages.”

Hightown is perfect for wildlife lovers as the area of salt marsh around the river estuary is a good spot to see wading and shore birds, as well as many interesting species of butterflies and some rare flora. The dunes are home to natterjack toads and sand lizards and in spring and summer, a variety of birds make their nests in the dunes.

However, it seems properties in Hightown are hard to come by with only find four homes currently on the market. Here are the properties on the market in Hightown, Merseyside.

The properties up for sale in Hightown, Merseyside

Boasting a large open plan layout and perfect for contemporary living, this perfect family cottage is up for sale with Berkeley Shaw at a guide price of £595,000 and finished to a high standard.

Riverside is located in the highly sought-after village of Hightown, famed for being unique to anywhere else in the region. The property is positioned in a highly desirable location on a large corner plot just a stones throw from the dunes and shoreline. It is up for sale at a guide price of £600,000.

Ideal for a family, the accommodation comprises of a lounge, kitchen and conservatory to the ground floor. The first floor has three bedrooms and a shower room. The property is up for sale with Berkley Shaw at a guide price of £260,000.

An attractive family home called "Sandiway" is up for sale in a sought-after part of Hightown. With four bedrooms, a large conservatory and a beautiful rear garden with paved patio perfect for a family. The property is up for sale with Abode Formby at a guide price of £450,00.

