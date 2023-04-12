These adorable animals are available at the RSPCA’s Southport, Ormskirk and District branch.
The RSPCA are hoping to find homes for the adorable animals in their care, with many being taken to their rescue centres across England.
With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can no longer afford to look after them.
Merseyside has two RSCPA rescue centres, based in Southport and Wirral, and there are currently quite a number of cats and dogs hoping to find a new companion or family in the area.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Southport, Orsmirk and District centre that have not found their perfect family. Visit the RSPCA website for information about the adoption process.
1. Ellie
Ellie is a beautiful three-year-old Belgian Shepherd who is now ready to go home to her forever family. Ellie is an affectionate and friendly dog that needs an owner that has previous experience with Shepherds, and that can keep her stimulated physically and mentally as she can be quite an energetic girl. She would be best suited as the only pet in the family.
2. Theo
Theo is a three-year-old tabby who like to live with cat-savvy children aged five or older. He cannot live with dogs but could be rehomed with another cat. Photo: RSPCA
3. Mimi
Mimi is five-years-old and quite shy, though she doesn’t seem to mind other cats as long as they are respectful and give her the independence she needs. She is looking for home without dogs, but is happy to live with cats or kids over eight-years-old. Photo: RSPCA
4. Missy
Missy is an 8-month-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross who is deaf. . Missy could live with older children over the age of 14 and with another compatible dog.