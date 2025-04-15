M&S’s best-selling dress is the must-have look of the summer – and it’s selling fast | M&S

Bold prints are big this season with a huge collection available to shop from M&S now.

Shoppers are loving this Marks and Spencer print dress that's perfect for everyday wear, special occasion or holiday. If you've been looking for a new print dress to wear, then this is it.

This dress is currently M&S’s number one best selling dress and its no wonder at just £45 plus it’s is available in two variations - green mix and navy blue - to perfectly suit your style.

Pure Cotton Printed V-Neck Midi Waisted Dress (green mix) £45 | M&S

The Pure Cotton Printed V-Neck Midi Waisted Dress (green mix) £45 is the dress of the season with customers rating it a 4.5 out of 5 stars. One shopper wrote a review that read: “This dress is made from lovely lightweight good quality cotton and the sky blue and green is lovely. It’s comfortable and love the fact it came in the long length and it has pockets a great dress can be worn smart or casual.”

Another explained: “This dress is absolutely gorgeous !!!Beautiful colour and pattern and fits perfectly - the waist doesn’t sit on the waist and is a little higher - but that’s fine it isn’t tight then around the waist !! I love it !!”

The Pure Cotton Printed V-Neck Midi Waisted Dress is a feminine style, pure cotton dress features a floral print, regular fit, and elasticated waist for a flattering silhouette. The V-neckline and three-quarter-length blouson sleeves add volume and shape, while the midi-length skirt offers a sophisticated finish.

Pure Cotton Printed V-Neck Midi Waisted Dress (navy blue) £45 | M&S

This dress is part of the M&S Collection, which combines classic and contemporary styles for easy-to-wear wardrobe staples. This printed dress is versatile and can be dressed up or down with heels or sandals, making it perfect for both daytime and evening wear.

Bold prints are big this season with M&S leading the way. The Pure Cotton Polka Dot Scoop Neck Midi Waisted Dress £45 is perfect if you are looking for a more casual style. The Mesh Jersey Column Midi Dress £35 would be the ideal dress if you are attending a wedding over the summer.

