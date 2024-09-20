'My Barbie-obsessed girl is going to love it': Popular print by Oodie is on sale now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A ‘perfect pink present’ for Barbie fans, this popular print is on sale by bestselling blanket brand The Oodie - so snap one up before it sells out.

Wearable blanket brand The Oodie™ has a great range of styles and prints on clearance just as the mercury drops - and this hot pink Barbie edition is trending as a bargain buy.

The kids’ version is £29 down from £35 - and it’s made for children aged four to 12.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers are raving about it - saying it makes a great gift for fans of Barbie.

One customer said: “This is going to be a gift for my daughters 5th birthday. So cute. So soft. The quality is unmatched. I just know my barbie obsessed girl is going to love it.”

Another added: “Bought this for my daughter’s birthday and it was the perfect pink present. Incredibly cute and soft.”

And a third said: “Gifted my daughter an Oodie as she kept stealing ours. The kid lives in it. So cute.”

The Barbie Oodie for kids | Oodie

It’s a great gift for adults too - one buyer said: “Bought this for my goddaughter’s 40th birthday. She’s Barbie crazy lol. She was over the moon with it.”

Each Oodie is made with a soft Sherpa fleecy material inside to keep you toasty and warm, and a soft ToastyTek™ flannel fleece exterior, with an oversized hood and extra-large pocket, so it’s perfect for lounging on the sofa this winter.

Oodie customers agree, and one recent review said: “Anyone who loves Barbie would love this Oodie. Always so comfy and warm. Best on the market and killer price when on sale.”

Another added: “Absolutely love this. It's so comfortable and warm I wear it outside a lot of the time.”

If Barbie’s not your thing, check out our round-up of the best Oodies to buy this autumn.