Love magazines but hate the cost? With this offer, you can access dozens of top women’s titles for one low price – and right now, you can get two months free.

If you love magazines but find yourself spending a small fortune on them each month, here’s a game-changing hack: Readly.

Readly is a digital magazine subscription gives you unlimited access to thousands of magazines – including all your favourite women’s titles – for a single monthly fee. And Right now, you can try it for free, for two months.

Why pay more when you can have it all?

A single magazine can set you back between £2 and £5 per issue – and if you buy multiple titles each month, that adds up fast. With Readly, you pay one subscription and get unlimited access to all the latest issues (plus back issues) of top magazines, right on your phone, tablet, or laptop. No more choosing between your favourite reads – you can have them all at your fingertips, whenever you want.

The best women’s magazines – all in one place

If your weekly shop isn’t complete without grabbing a couple of glossy mags, Readly has you covered. Here are just a few of the must-reads you’ll find:

New magazine - available via Readly | New

• New – The latest celeb gossip, reality TV drama, and real-life stories.

• Closer – A mix of showbiz news, real-life exclusives, and lifestyle advice.

• Heat – Witty, fun, and packed with pop culture, celeb scandals, and TV news.

Hello! is available on Readly | Hello!

• Hello! – The go-to for royalty, A-listers, and exclusive photoshoots.

• Bella – A mix of celebrity gossip, real-life reads, beauty, and lifestyle tips.

• Best – Chatty, relatable, and full of celeb stories and practical advice.

With Readly, you’re never waiting for the latest issue – they drop as soon as they’re published, so you’re always up to date. Plus, there’s a huge archive of back issues, meaning you can catch up on anything you’ve missed.

More than just celebrity and lifestyle

While the celeb and lifestyle section is fantastic, Readly’s library goes way beyond that. You’ll find magazines covering fashion, beauty, fitness, home, food, travel, parenting, and more. If you share your subscription with family, they can each set up their own profile and access their own favourite titles too – at no extra cost.

Try it free for two months

Right now, Readly is offering new users two months free, which means you can access unlimited magazines without spending a penny. If you decide it’s not for you, you can cancel anytime, no strings attached.

While Readly is a fantastic option for magazine lovers, there are a few alternatives worth considering. Apple News+ offers access to a wide range of magazines, newspapers, and premium news content for Apple users, though its selection is more limited compared to Readly.

Google News provides free access to news articles and some magazine-style content, but it lacks full magazine issues and archives. Other options like Magzter and Pocketmags also offer digital magazine subscriptions, though they often require individual purchases or pricier plans. Ultimately, Readly stands out for its vast magazine library and easy-to-use, all-you-can-read model.

So, if you love magazines but don’t love the price tag, this could be the ultimate way to save money and still enjoy all your favourite reads.