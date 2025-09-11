They go back decades but remind us of how school life used to look in Manchester back in the day. You may recognise some names or faces.
ICYMI: Manchester retro: 11 amazing shopping scenes of the stores once loved including Lewis's and Kendals
1 / 3
This nostalgic gallery looks at school days in the past.
They go back decades but remind us of how school life used to look in Manchester back in the day. You may recognise some names or faces.
ICYMI: Manchester retro: 11 amazing shopping scenes of the stores once loved including Lewis's and Kendals