10 nostalgic pictures which journey through time to the schools of Manchester - classrooms, teachers and kids

Published 11th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST
This nostalgic gallery looks at school days in the past.

They go back decades but remind us of how school life used to look in Manchester back in the day. You may recognise some names or faces.

4th March 1936: Pupils at Cambrian Street School, Beswick, Manchester operating their own post office as an easy way of learning arithmetic and how to run a business

4th March 1936: Pupils at Cambrian Street School, Beswick, Manchester operating their own post office as an easy way of learning arithmetic and how to run a business | Getty Images

22nd February 1937: In the amplifier room at the Royal Residential Schools for the Deaf at Old Trafford partlally deaf children listen to the teacher through headphones

22nd February 1937: In the amplifier room at the Royal Residential Schools for the Deaf at Old Trafford partlally deaf children listen to the teacher through headphones | Getty Images

18th May 1936: A group of girls from Manchester study a map showing the Roman roads leading to Bath, where they were soon to embark on a visit

18th May 1936: A group of girls from Manchester study a map showing the Roman roads leading to Bath, where they were soon to embark on a visit | Getty Images

February 1926: Choresters at Chethams Hospital School, Manchester where the boys wear 17th century clothing as uniform

February 1926: Choresters at Chethams Hospital School, Manchester where the boys wear 17th century clothing as uniform | Getty Images

