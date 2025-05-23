13 rarely seen pictures of Everton FC and Goodison Park through the decades

The club was founded in 1878 and is one of the country’s most historic football clubs.
With a proud tradition and a passionate fanbasem, Everton has won both league titles and FA Cup trophies.
Goodison holds a special place in English football history and as it prepares to a new stadium at Bramley-Moor Dock, Goodison Park remains a cherished symbol of the club’s legacy and history.
1. Everton FC memories
Goodison Park, the home ground of Everton F.C. in Liverpool, circa 1965. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. Everton FC memories
Goodison Park, the home ground of Everton F.C. in Liverpool, 31st March 1966. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
3. Everton FC memories
Bulgarian goalkeeper Georgi Naidenov lies prone on the ground after Brazilian forward Garrincha scored his country's second goal in the World Cup at Goodison Park, Liverpool, 12th July 1966. Celebrating their team's success are Alcindo (Number 18) and Jairzinho (in the net). Brazil won the match 2-0. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images
4. Everton FC memories
Everton team group circa 1959 pictured at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, selected players include Billy Bingham (front row 1st left) Frank Wignall (front row 2nd left) Roy Vernon (front row 2nd right)Jimmy Gabriel (back row 2nd left)Brian Labone (back row 3rd right) (Photo by Allsport/Getty Images) | Getty Images
