The many glorious chapters in the region’s proud footballing history have been written at some of the game’s most celebrated stadiums.

This retro photo gallery reveals how those sporting arenas have evolved across more than a century.

From the first match Manchester United ever played at Old Trafford in 1910 to the last day of the old, standing Kop at Liverpool’s historic Anfield stadium in 1994, they show the many changes fans have witnessed over the years.

Many famous old stadiums are pictured too, including Manchester City’s Maine Road home and Wigan Athletic’s Springfield Park.

Goodison Park, meanwhile, is seen during its 133-year spell as home to Everton’s men, before they departed for their shiny new stadium, with the women’s team now creating new memories at Goodison.

Some of these nostalgic images give you a rare bird’s-eye view of these majestic stadiums, while others put you in the heart of the action.

The focus is on the stadiums themselves, but some famous players and managers from down the years can be seen, as can fans from many different eras rocking the stands.

The photo gallery includes World Cup matches, the first official international women’s game, played at Preston North End’s Deepdale stadium, and a memorable concert by Manchester City fans Oasis at Maine Road.

Ewood Park, Bloomfield Road, Boundary Park, Turf Moor and Burnden Park are among the other stadiums pictured in these nostalgic images.

Do these photos bring back any happy memories of supporting your club through the years?

For more North West nostalgia, check out our pictorial look back at life across the region during the 70s.

1 . In the stands Preston North End fans sit in the stands waiting for kick-off at Deepdale Stadium in August 1985 | Getty Images Photo: Bryn Colton

2 . Coin toss Joe Bache (right) and David Wilson, the captains of Aston Villa and Oldham Athletic, toss up to decide who kicks off in their FA Cup semi-final tie at Blackburn Rovers' Ewood Park stadium in March 1913. Villa went on to win the final. | Getty Images Photo: Hulton Archive

3 . 60s action Wigan Latics v Tranmere Rovers at Springfield Park in 1966 | Gary Brunskill Photo: Gary Brunskill