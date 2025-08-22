Liverpool's River Mersey and its vital role in history depicted through 10 fabulous retro photos

These amazing pictures show the might River Mersey at points in history.

The river has played a vital role in the north west’s history, not least in Liverpool.

Formed from three rivers, it became crucial for trade during the Industrial Revolution, especially for Liverpool’s growth.

It marked historic boundaries, inspired music and culture, and remains an iconic symbol of the region’s industrial and cultural heritage.

Ferries on the River Mersey, Liverpool, November 1970

1. River Mersey memories

Ferries on the River Mersey, Liverpool, November 1970 | Getty Images

The SS Peleus moored at Liverpool docks, with cranes rising in the background, on the River Mersey, part of the Port of Liverpool, in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, 1957

2. River Mersey memories

The SS Peleus moored at Liverpool docks, with cranes rising in the background, on the River Mersey, part of the Port of Liverpool, in Liverpool, Merseyside, England, 1957 | Getty Images

The White Star liner SS Megantic is towed into Liverpool Docks after its Atlantic voyage. On board is the infamous Dr Crippen, arrested with the use of radio communication on the SS Montrose, and escorted back to Britain with his secretary-lover Ethel Le Neve

3. River Mersey memories

The White Star liner SS Megantic is towed into Liverpool Docks after its Atlantic voyage. On board is the infamous Dr Crippen, arrested with the use of radio communication on the SS Montrose, and escorted back to Britain with his secretary-lover Ethel Le Neve | Getty Images

Birkenhead Docks and environs, Wirral, Merseyside, 1980. Artist Aerofilms

4. River Mersey memories

Birkenhead Docks and environs, Wirral, Merseyside, 1980. Artist Aerofilms | Getty Images

