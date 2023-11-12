Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson. Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Roy Hodgson admitted he was 'saddened' that Crystal Palace conceded three goals in their home loss to Everton.

The Toffees ran out 3-2 winners in what proved to be an enthralling Selhurst Park encounter. Everton led after just 52 seconds through Vitalii Mykolenko before that was cancelled out by an Eberechi Ezi penalty less than five minutes later.

Abdoulaye Doucoure restored the away side's lead early in the second half but Palace hit back again through Odsonne Édouard. Yet there was late drama as Idrissa Gana Gueye netted an 86th-minute winner for Everton.

Hodgson admitted there were few positives to take from the Eagles losing on their own patch. The Palace boss said via the club's website: "It was [frustrating], because we conceded so early in the first-half and then did well, I thought, and worked very hard to get that equaliser.

“At half-time, we were fairly confident that we could go out and continue in the way that we'd been playing, which had got us the equaliser and given us some ascendancy in large parts of the game, only to concede yet again after a couple of minutes.

“And then I thought it was a really good effort, and we actually played well to get the 2-2 goal, which would have been a good result on the day, after being behind twice in the way we were.

“So to concede a third goal, of course, is very frustrating and saddening, really, because it leaves me feeling that we could and should have done better today, and at least held on to the point that we definitely had and deserved when we equalised.

“I don't think you should be looking for positives when you lose 3-2 at home to a team where really, for large periods, we had the measure of and were dealing with. It was always a close game, to be fair. They're a very hard team to beat, we know that, and they're very dangerous with their crosses and attacking the ball in the box. But I thought for large periods of the game, we dealt with that quite well.