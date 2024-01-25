2 . Luis Suarez - £22.7 million (2011, Ajax)

An argument can be made for Suarez to be number one, but Van Dijk has more silverware. Never the less, after 110 Premier League appearances, 69 goals, 23 assists later, the man from Uruguay will go down as one of Liverpool's greatest ever attackers. He won the golden boot in the 2013/14 season, scoring a remarkable 31 goals in 33 appearances. His only silverware came in the League Cup but he was one the best strikers around. His link up play with Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho is something the modern era of the Premier League misses. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images