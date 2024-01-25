The January transfer window is nearing an end and whilst it may not be as exciting as the summer window it can still throws up a few surprise gems.
Although teams generally say they are reluctant to do business, there have been some great signings by Liverpool done the years.
The Reds may even have done better business than anyone else in the Premier League. Here are ten of the best signings Liverpool have made during the January transfer window.
1. Virgil Van Dijk - £75 million (2018, Southampton)
With over 200 appearances and six major trophies, he’s one of greatest defenders ever signed in the January transfer window. His list of achievements include, Champions League winner, FIFA Club World Cup winner, Premier League in the 2018/19 season, a UEFA Super Cup winner, an FA cup winner, a league cup and community shield. He’s been a constant starter in Liverpool's defence and can work well with whoever his centre back partners are. Since is arrival he’s lost just one game at Anfield, a defeat which came at the hands of Leeds in 2022. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
2. Luis Suarez - £22.7 million (2011, Ajax)
An argument can be made for Suarez to be number one, but Van Dijk has more silverware. Never the less, after 110 Premier League appearances, 69 goals, 23 assists later, the man from Uruguay will go down as one of Liverpool's greatest ever attackers. He won the golden boot in the 2013/14 season, scoring a remarkable 31 goals in 33 appearances. His only silverware came in the League Cup but he was one the best strikers around. His link up play with Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho is something the modern era of the Premier League misses. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images
3. Coutinho - £13 million (2013, Inter Milan)
Known for his dribbling and shooting, Jurgen Klopp knew how to get the best out of this Brazilian. He played as a No.8 but was also trusted out wide on the wing. He made over 150 appearances, scored 54 goals and provided 43 assists. However, he did not win any trophies with Liverpool, his closest being a Europa League final runner up in the 2018/19 season. He did make a massive impact when he was sold to Barcelona for an astonishing £146 million. That money allowed Klopp to sign the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker in back-to-back transfer windows. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
4. Daniel Sturridge - £12 million (2013, Chelsea)
Despite a career hampered by injuries, his time at Liverpool can be remembered fondly, not least because he made one half of the lethal partnership with Luis Suarez that fired the Reds to within two points of the Premier League title in 2013-14. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images