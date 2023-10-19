Liverpool & Everton legends in top 10 highest goal scorers in Merseyside derby history - gallery
The two city rivals will face off in the 243rd Merseyside derby this weekend.
Liverpool will welcome Everton this weekend to Anfield on Saturday as the two city rivals will face in the 243rd Merseyside derby.
The Reds boast a winning record across their 129-year feud, with the first game between the two sides dating back to 1894.
Across the years, the fixture has been littered with so many famous players who have played for both sides and many have left their mark on the famous game - but some have stood out more than others.
Ahead of Saturday's game, LiverpoolWorld has decided to look at who are the top 10 goal scorers in the derby's history from 1925 onwards, a list that includes legends from both sides.