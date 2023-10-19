The two city rivals will face off in the 243rd Merseyside derby this weekend.

Liverpool will welcome Everton this weekend to Anfield on Saturday as the two city rivals will face in the 243rd Merseyside derby.

The Reds boast a winning record across their 129-year feud, with the first game between the two sides dating back to 1894.

Across the years, the fixture has been littered with so many famous players who have played for both sides and many have left their mark on the famous game - but some have stood out more than others.

Ahead of Saturday's game, LiverpoolWorld has decided to look at who are the top 10 goal scorers in the derby's history from 1925 onwards, a list that includes legends from both sides.

1 . Ian Rush - 25 Goals The Liverpool legend tops the list by some distance as he faced Everton across two spells at the club between 1980-1996.

2 . Dixie Dean - 19 Goals The Everton legend is one of their most potent finishes ever and featured against the Reds between 1925-1937.

3 . Steven Gerrard - 8 Goals The Liverpool legend enjoyed a lot of success over Everton during his time at the club and also netted a hattrick against them during the 2011/12 season.

4 . Peter Beardsley - 7 Goals One of the most famous players to play for both clubs, he netted all but one of his goals for Liverpool.