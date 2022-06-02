St Helens sign up Tonga World Cup hopeful Agnatius Paasi for another year

The 30-year-old prop has intimated he wants to stay at Saints even longer.

St Helens' Agnatius Paasi (centre) is tackled by Castleford Tigers' Jesse Sene-Lefao (back left) and George Griffin (right)

St Helens are moving fast in tying down players to ensure their almost non-stop success over recent years continues unabated.

Agnatius Paasi is the latest to put pen to paper, signing a 12-month deal and also hinting he is keen to stay at the Totally Wicked Stadium even longer.

The ferocious tackling Tongan international said: “I’m really happy to stay at the club and so is my partner and our children.”

Saints’ boss Kristian Woolf, who is also coach of the Tongan international side, said: “Iggy is a popular member of the squad and he has had a massive impact with us.

“He has a great skill set, offload game and I like what he does defensively. He will continue to improve and he fits the role we want from him perfectly.”

The 30-year-old joined St Helens in 2021 after spells in the NRL with the New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans and featured in the club’s double triumph - a Challenge Cup Final victory over Castleford Tigers followed by a Grand Final win at the expense of the Catalans Dragons.