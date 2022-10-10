The Football Association have announced they will be reviewing an “incident” that occurred during Liverpool’s game against Arsenal over the weekend.

The Football Association has announced it will be reviewing the Premier League game between Arsenal and Liverpool following a confrontation between both teams in the late stages of the game.

The match, which saw Arsenal extend their lead in the Premier League table with a 3-2 win over Liverpool , dissolved into a confrontation between the two teams after a referee decision that went Arsenal’s way.

Michael Oliver , who was refereeing the Premier League game, spoke to both Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp , the managers of Arsenal and Liverpool respectively, on the touchline after the incident.

"We are aware of an incident that took place during the match between Arsenal and Liverpool. We are in dialogue with the match officials and will review the details of the incident," an FA spokesperson said .

What caused the confrontation in the game between Arsenal and Liverpool?

Arsenal's Gabriel clashes with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC

Advertisement

The tightly fought affair between the Premier League sides devolved into a confrontation after Michael Oliver awarded Arsenal a penalty in the 76th minute despite VAR showing minimal contact between Liverpool’s Thiago and Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus.

The decision led to both teams clashing ahead of Bukayo Saka’s game winning penalty, with particular interest between Gabriel Magalhães of Arsenal and Jordan Henderson of Liverpool.

After Michael Oliver awarded the penalty kick, both players were seen squaring up to one another, leading to Gabriel Magalhães discussing the heated exchange with the referee, with Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka arriving to support his teammate.

The discussion with both managers on the touchline was alleged to be around a comment one of the players had made during the melee - which is currently being described as an ‘incident.’

What did the managers for both teams say after the game?

Both managers were silent regarding the confrontation and the discussion they had with Michael Oliver after the game.

Advertisement