Injuries and suspensions to first choice forwards have forced Saints to dig deep into their resources this season and Dan Norman is one who has stepped up to the plate in recent weeks and will be thirsting for action at Castleford Tigers on Friday.

The 25-year-old former London Broncos prop, who joined Saints in December 2020 and since then has had dual registration spells elsewhere, said:” It has been great getting back with the boys again and hopefully making an impact from the bench in the crucial weeks ahead.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added:” The fans are always on your back at the Jungle but I am looking forward to what will be a big challenge.”

Last 10 meetings:

St Helens 22, Castleford 0 (SLR17, 30/6/23)

Castleford 6, St Helens 24 (SLR2, 26/2/23)

St Helens 20, Castleford 12 (SLR22, 7/8/22)

Castleford 30, St Helens 10 (SLR10, 22/4/22)

St Helens 10, Castleford 20 (SLR19, 12/8/21)

Castleford 12, St Helens 26 (CCF, 17/7/21)

St Helens 10, Castleford 0 (SLR16, 16/8/20)

Castleford 28, St Helens 14 (SLR7, 15/3/20)

St Helens 4, Castleford 0 (SLR27, 30/8/19)

Castleford 16, St Helens 36 (SLR16, 26/5/19)

Tommy Makinson needs one try to move ahead of Luke Dorn into stand-alone ninth place in the list of Super League’s all-time leaders.

Mark Percival requires 10 points to reach 1,000 for St Helens and wants one try to reach 100 Super League touchdowns (99 for Saints).