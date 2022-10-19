Who will climb the table and win Night Six of the Premier League of Darts in Liverpool?

One of the grandest competitions of the darting calendar, the Premier League of Darts, is scheduled to make its return in 2023. It includes 18 nights of darting drama, including one which will be held in Liverpool. The event sees the return of world class darting competition, featuring all of the best darters in the world as they take to the oche for £1,000,000 of prize money, with the winner taking £275,000 back home with them.

The Premier League of Darts in 2023 kicks off at The SSE Arena in Belfast on Thursday, February 2. After just four more nights of darting competition, the event will arrive in Merseyside when it is hosted at the M&S Bank Arena.

It is scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 9 in 2023. Please note that dates are subject to change. Any amendments will be posted on the PDC website . It is the second-biggest prize pot of the season, with only the World Darts Championship offering a higher payout.

In last year’s event, Michael van Gerwen continued his resurgence as he claimed his record-equalling sixth Premier League title. The Dutchman defeated Joe Cullen 11-10 in the final, which was held on Play-Offs night at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin in June.

But as official details for the 2023 competition continue to be confirmed, who will be the hero on Night Six of the Premier League of Darts in Liverpool and take a step further to claiming the famed trophy? Here is everything you need to know about how to get tickets.

How to get tickets to the Premier League of Darts 2023 in Liverpool

The PDC are already in the process of releasing tickets to darting fans across the globe for each of the Premier League dates in 2023. Tickets first went on sale for Night 15 in Leeds to PDCTV Annual Members at 12pm on Monday, October 17 2022.

If you wish to take advantage of this benefit, you can sign up as a PDCTV Annual Member via the official website . It is priced at £49.99 for a year’s subscription.

Tickets then opened to Priority Members who signed up for the Priority Registration Window, which closed on Friday, October 14 2022. This window opened at 12pm on Tuesday, October 18.

Any remaining tickets for the Liverpool date will then go on general sale at 12pm on Thursday, October 20. For further ticket information, visit the PDC Tickets website . Tickets will also be available for purchase via SeeTickets . V isit the website for more information .

Ticket prices are the same across the board for the Premier League, not including service charges and any additional costs. Tabel seat tickets are priced at between £42 to £50, while tiered seat entry will cost you between £25 and £27 per person.

Premier League of Darts 2023 full fixtures schedule

The following is a full list of all the important dates for the Premier League of Darts campaign in 2023:

February

2 - SSE Arena, Belfast

9 - Cardiff International Arena, Cardiff

16 - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

23 - 3Arena, Dublin

March

2 - Westpoint, Exeter

9 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

16 - Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

23 - Utilita Arena, Newcastle

30 - Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin (Germany)

April

6 - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

13 - The Brighton Centre, Brighton

20 - Rotterdam Ahoy, Rotterdam

27 - First Direct Arena, Leeds

May

4 - AO Arena, Manchester

11 - Utilita Arena, Sheffield

18 - P&J Live, Aberdeen

25 - The O2, London (Play-Offs Night)

For further information, visit the official PDC website .